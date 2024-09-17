Switzerland: Bakel Walden to depart from SSR-SRG

Bakel Walden, the Director of of Development and Offering at SSR-SRG, will be leaving the Swiss national broadcaster after 12 years.

Bakel Walden has great experience when it comes to television and communication, he joined SRG in 2012 and has been the member of SRG’s Executive Board for seven years.

Bakel Walden has decided to leave SSR-SRG, he is also the Chair of the EBU’s Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and a Vice-Chair of the EBU’s TV Committee. Balken will be leaving his job at SSR-SRG on November 1st 2024, he will fulfill his external mandates on behalf of SSR-SRG until mid-2025.

Balken Walden was appointed as the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group Chair in June 2023, he will be fullfilling his term as chair until mid 2025.

SSR-SRG’s press release reads:

Bakel Walden came from the RTL Group to SRG in 2012 and took on the newly created position of Head of programme strategy SRF. Repositioning market and audience research, launching strategic projects like the initiative «Junge Zielgruppen» (young target groups) and leading transformation projects at national level were some of his tasks. In 2017 Bakel Walden joined the Executive Board in Bern. As Director of Development and Offering, he was in charge of SRG core businesses such as digital transformation, research, international relations and communication. As head of the SRG Digital Board, he also led the first national digital target vision, the development of a common data strategy, the operational implementation of the SRG login as well as the successful establishment of the Play Suisse streaming platform

Balken Walden (SRG Director of Development and Offering) says:

It was an honour to lead the SRG transformation during these challenging years. I look back on the many intensive and disruptive projects with satisfaction and pride, but above all on the collaboration with an extraordinary team. However, consequent change is important to stay on the move not only for a company, but also for me. That’s why the time has now come to take a change in my professional career. But first, I would like to thank the entire SRG team with all my heart for the time spent together.

Gilles Marchand (SRG Director General) says:

Bakel Walden brought a vast media and audience knowledge with him to the General Management. Thanks to his ability to manage difficult and challenging strategic projects and to his openness to the world and other cultures, Bakel was highly appreciated within the entire group. I thank him warmly for the seven years of intense collaboration and wish him all the best for his future projects.

Susanne Wille (SRG Director General elect) says:

Bakel Walden gave a digital boost to the SRG, which is also one of my priorities. I thank Bakel for creating excellent conditions that allow SRG to sustain its public service.

Source: SSR-SRG

Photo credit: SSR-SRG