Estonia: ERR confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Estonia will compete at the forthoming 2025 Eurovision edition in Switzerland.

Thus Estonia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Estonia will be selecting its Eurovision 2025 act and entry via its traditional national selection Eesti Laul. The Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2025 is scheduled to be held on 15 Febuary 2025. A total of 16 songs will battle for the golden ticket to Basel in the Estonian national final.

ERR has published the rules and regulations for Eesti Laul 2025.

The song submission window for Eesti Laul 2025 is open as of today with the deadline set on 21 October 2024.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2024 5MIINUST x Puuluup represented Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘ (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midag’

