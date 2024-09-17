Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2025 dates and host cities confirmed

SVT. the Swedish national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates and host cities of Melodifestivalen 2025.

Melodifestivalen 2025 will be travelling to Luleå, Gothenburg, Västerås, Malmö, Jönköping and Stockholm and is set to kick off on Saturday 1 February 2025 and conclude on Saturday 8 March 2025.

01/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025 Semi-final #1 -Lulea

08/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg

15/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #3- Vasteras

22/02/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #4-Malmo

01/03/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Semi-final #5- Jonkoping

08/03/2025- Melodifestivalen 2025- Grand Final- Stockholm

Sweden will determine its Eurovision 2025 act and entry on Saturday 8 March during the Melodifestivalen Grand Final.

Melodifestivalen 2025

Melodifestivalen 2025 will consist of 6 live televised shows ( 5 semi-finals and a Grand Final)

A total of 30 songs will compete in the Swedish national selection, 6 songs will compete in each of the five semi-finals, a total of 12 songs will compete at the Melodifestivalen 2025 Grand Final for the golden ticket to Switzerland. The 2025 Swedish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed public televoting/international jury deliberation.

The Swedish national broadcaster will be introducing several changes to the competition next year:

The top two songs from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final, as has been custom, but the 3rd and 4th entries will not proceed to the second chance round. Only the 3rd placed song from each of the five semi-finals will get a chance to battle for the Grand Final in the second chance round.

Hence 5 songs will battle for the remaining 2 spots instead of 10 songs as has been the case. The voting for this round has also been changed.

At the end of the 5th semi-final a second chance round voting will take place: all five competing acts will be present in the arena, the highest scoring 3rd placed song will get an automatic qualification to the Grand Final. Hereafter the remaining 4 songs will be submitted to a public televote and the winner will be awarded the 12th ticket to the Grand Final.

The Melodifestivalen entries will not be published after the 5th semi-final anymore as has been custom. The 6 competing entries from each semi-final will be released a day before the respective semi-final, ie on Friday.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT