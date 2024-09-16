Slovenia: RTVSLO opts for a national selection for Eurovision 2025

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has announced today that Slovenia will determine its Eurovision 2025 act and entry via a national selection.

Slovenia has confirmed its participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2025 edition in Basel, Switzerland.

The Slovenian national broadcaster is planning to select the Slovenian Eurovision entry and act at the beginning of 2025. The rules and regulations for the Slovenian 2025 national selection will be published in October. More details will be revealed in due course.

RTVSLO is yet to determine the exact format and mechanism of its Eurovision 2025 national selection.

RTVSLO’s official press release reads:

We would like to inform all interested authors and performers that in October 2024, RTV Slovenia will announce the method of selecting a Slovenian representative for the 69th The Eurovision Song Contest 2025, including the rules for participation and how to select the winning song.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 29 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Raiven represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Veronika‘.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/ EBU