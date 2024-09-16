Denmark: DMGP 2025 rules published: song submission window open

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix and opened the song submission window.

The song submission window for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2025 is open as of today until 27 October 2024.

DMGP 2025 will be held at the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning on Saturday 1 March. A total of 8 songs will compete in the Danish national final.

The 2025 DMGP competing acts are set to be unveiled by early 2025, whilst the hosts of the competition are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Denmark at Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition thrice ( 1963, 2000, 2013). In 2024 SABA represented Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Sand’.

Source: DR

Photo credit: DR/ Lasse Lagoni