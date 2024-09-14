Greece: ERT confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster has confirmed that Greece will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Greece joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2025.

ERT is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2025 Eurovision entry and act. In recent years ERT has opted for an internal selection in order to determine the Greek Eurovision entry and act. More details regarding the Greek Eurovision 2025 plan of action will be released in due course.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 44 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2024 Marina Satti represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her mega hit ‘Zari’.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/ EBU