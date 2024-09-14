Slovenia: RTVSLO confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Slovenia has applied to compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Slovenia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming Eurovision 2025 set to to take place in Switzerland next year.

It yet unclear the mechanism RTVSLO will use to select the 2025 Slovenian Eurovision entry and act. More details will be dislcosed in due time.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 29 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Raiven represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Veronika‘.