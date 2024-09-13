Ukraine: Tina Karol appointed music producer for Vidbir 2025

Suspilne, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has announced today that Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) has been appointed as the music producer for Vidbir 2025.

Ukraine will once again select its Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection Vidbir.

Suspilne Ukraine has announced that singer-songwriter Tina Karol, who represented Ukraine at Eurovision 2006, will be the music producer for Vidbir 2025, the Ukrainian National Selection for Eurovision. The application window for Vidbir will open next week, along with the announcement of new details regarding the participation conditions and the selection process.

Tina Karols says:

I’m thrilled to join the National Selection team and support both new talents and returning artists. I’m sure we’ll see many talented performers this year, which we’ll make sure to showcase in the best way possible. See you at Vidbir 2025!

It’s important to note that the previous music producer for Ukraine’s National Selection was Dmytro Shurov.

Oksana Sbykinska (Ukrainian Head of Delegation) says:

We are very grateful to Dmytro for his years of successful work. His unique vision and musical talent helped us to discover new stars and achieve great results on the international stage. Together, we take pride in TVORCHI’s 6th place at Eurovision in Liverpool and the outstanding success of alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, who earned 3rd place in Malmö, Sweden. This year, we are excited to have Tina Karol in our team. As one of Ukraine’s most well-known artists, she brings a lot of experience in producing and supporting young talents. Her own experience at Eurovision gives her deep insight into the competition, and her expertise and musical intuition will help us choose an artist who will proudly represent Ukraine on the international stage.

Source: Suspilne

Photo credit: Suspilne