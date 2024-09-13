Sweden: SVT receives 2,794 songs for Melodifestivalen 2025

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced that it was received a total of 2,794 songs for Melodifestivalen 2025.

A total of 30 songs/acts will compete at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen: 15 of them will be selected via a selection jury whilst the other 15 will be selected by SVT during the autumn. SVT will be unveiling the names of the 30 lucky hopefuls and their song titles in the coming months.

Karin Gunnarsson (Melodifestivalen 2025 Producer) says:

Closing the submission is the initial shot to work on the songs that will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2025. Just like last year, there are 30 entries that make up the victory, the songbird and becoming Sweden’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland. I am now looking forward to starting the next phase of the selection process and it will be an intense and fun autumn. The goal is of course to get another Eurovision win and make a Melodifestival that offers both hits and great entertainment and that involves the entire Swedish people.

Melodifestivalen 2025

A total of 30 songs will compete in the Swedish national selection, 6 songs will compete in each of the five semi-finals, a total of 12 songs will compete at the Melodifestivalen 2025 Grand Final for the golden ticket to Switzerland. The 2025 Swedish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed public televoting/international jury deliberation.

Melodifestivalen 2025 will consist of 6 live televised shows ( 5 semi-finals and a Grand Final)

The Swedish national broadcaster will be introducing several changes to the competition next year:

The top two songs from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final, as has been custom, but the 3rd and 4th entries will not proceed to the second chance round. Only the 3rd placed song from each of the five semi-finals will get a chance to battle for the Grand Final in the second chance round.

Hence 5 songs will battle for the remaining 2 spots instead of 10 songs as has been the case. The voting for this round has also been changed.

At the end of the 5th semi-final a second chance round voting will take place: all five competing acts will be present in the arena, the highest scoring 3rd placed song will get an automatic qualification to the Grand Final. Hereafter the remaining 4 songs will be submitted to a public televote and the winner will be awarded the 12th ticket to the Grand Final.

The Melodifestivalen entries will not be published after the 5th semi-final anymore as has been custom. The 6 competing entries from each semi-final will be released a day before the respective semi-final, ie on Friday.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT