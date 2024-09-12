Eurovision 2025: Project Manager appointed by the City of Basel

The City of Basel has appointed the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 overall Project Manager.

The City of Basel is delighted to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest come May. The 2025 Eurovision host city is working round the clock in its quest to organize an extraordinary and unforgettable event and is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon when it lands in town next May.

The City of Basel has appointed Mr. Beat Lauchli as the Eurovision Song Contest Project Manager on behalf of Basel. The 45 year old economist and event manager has great experience when it comes to host and organize large scale events.

The official press release reads:

Beat Läuchli, a 45-year-old economist and experienced event manager, has been appointed as overall project manager for the host city of Basel for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025. Läuchli will take up the position immediately.

Läuchli is the owner and managing director of Belco Consulting GmbH, based in Basel, and has a wealth of experience in organizing events. His mandates include managing the Young Stage circus festival, project management of the Flâneur Festival Basel, management of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships Basel 2021 and project management of the Basel Sports Market.

In the coming weeks, further project organization will be established with cantonal and external representatives. In addition, a steering committee will be set up with the President of the Government, the Head of the Department of Justice and Security and the Head of the Department of Education.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel on 13, 15 and 17 May.

Source: Basel Stadt

Photo credit: Basel Stadt