Switzerland: Luca Hanni releases ‘Love Me Better’

Luca Hanni is back in the game with a brand new banger titled ‘Love Me Better‘ along with its music video. The official music video has been directed by David Lei Brandt and India Rischko.

Luca Hanni says:.

My new song Love me better is here! A song and a story that is very close to my heart. This struggle to find yourself and to know what you want and need in a relationship was a very important life experience for me. I hope you like the song and the video. Im sending you lots of love and have fun listening to and watching my story.

Luca Hanni at Eurovision

Luca Hanni represented Switzerland at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel with his entry ‘She Got Me‘, achieving an honourable 4th placing in the Grand Final. Luca is one of the most sought after artists both in Switzerland and Germany today.

