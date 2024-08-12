EBU releases a new statement on Joost Klein’s disqualification

The EBU has released a new statement regarding Joost Klein’s disqualification from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest and the Swedish prosecutor’s decision to close the case.

Earlier today the Swedish Prosecutor’s office announced that it had closed Joost Klein’s case over the alleged incident with a camerawoman at Eurovision 2024 due to the lack of evidence. Hereafter AVROTROS published a statement regarding this matter. Now the EBU has released a fresh statement on Joost Klein’s disqualification from the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final

The EBU’s statement reads:

Jean Philip De Tender ( EBU Deputy Director General and Director of Media) said: The EBU aims to ensure the Eurovision Song Contest is a show for everyone and is a safe place for staff, artists, guests and fans. Like all responsible employers, we do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour and will always respond to any workplace issues that are reported to us. The decision to disqualify Mr Klein from this year’s event was made in strict accordance with Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) rules and governance procedures, after an internal investigation. In parallel, Swedish police decided to open a formal investigation into the conduct of Mr Klein during the Second Semi Final, which we understand was closed today without further action. This was an investigation into whether a criminal act was committed and not whether Mr Klein behaved inappropriately and breached ESC rules and procedures. This new development therefore does not have any impact on our decision which we stand by completely.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU