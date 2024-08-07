Montenegro: RTCG will most likely participate at Eurovision 2025

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, is most likely returning to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 after a two year hiatus.

The Montenegrin broadcaster has published a draft of a potential national national Montesong 2024, which will deliberate the 2025 Montengrin Eurovision act and entry. The song submission window will allegedly conclude on 1st October 2024. The said draft inlcudes the rules and regulations for the national selection, mechanism and the competition.

Montenegro and RTCG are yet to officicially confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, we should note that RTCG broadcast the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest live from Malmo. All roads seem to be leading for a Montenegrin return to the competition.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2022 Vladana represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Breathe‘.

Source: RTCG

