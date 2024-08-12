BBC Studios to produce Eurovision coverage until 2028

The BBC has announced that BBC Studios will retain the contract to produce the UK’s Eurovision coverage until 2028.

BBC Studios will be responsible to produce the British coverage at the Eurovision Song Contest until 2028 after a competetive tender process. BBC Studios will be also working hand in hand with the BBC to select the UK’s Eurovision act and oversee their performance.

The Official press release reads:

Following a competitive tender process BBC Studios has retained the contract to produce the Eurovision TV coverage for the BBC. The tendering of returning series forms part of the BBC’s contestability requirements and our commitment to commission the best programmes for audiences, regardless of who makes them. The tender was launched in February 2024 and following strong competition, BBC Studios’ bid scored highest against the published criteria. The contract is for two years starting in May 2026 and is to produce the live UK coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest which is traditionally 2 x 120’ episodes (Semi-Finals) and 1 x 220’ episode (the Grand Final). BBC Studios will also work alongside the BBC in the selection of the UK act, and oversee their performance.

Kalpna Patel-Knight (Head of Entertainment at BBC) says:

Eurovision is one of the key annual events that brings the nation together and we look forward to working with BBC Studios to deliver its ongoing success in the years ahead. This was an extremely competitive process and we would like to commend the shortlisted producers for the high quality and comprehensive proposals they put forward.

In the event that the UK wins the Eurovision Song Contest during the life of this tender, as Host Broadcaster, the BBC will run a separate tender to select the producer of the Global Eurovision Song Contest event.

The production will remain in Salford and will qualify as Out of London under the Ofcom criteria.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1976, 1981, 1997). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 66 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler, Sam Ryder etc.

Olly Alexander represented the United Kingdom at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Dizzy‘.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0_FdJqyQW0

Source: BBC

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming