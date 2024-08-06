Norway: MGP 2025 submission window open

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has opened the submission window for Melodi Grand Prix 2025, and kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2025.

Norway has kicked off its preparations for Eurovision 2025 and its traditional national selection Melodi Grand Prix. The song submission window for Melodi Grand Prix has opened and will close on 1 September 2024. The winner of the MGP 2025 will defend the Norwegian colours at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

NRK has published the rules and regulations for MGP 2025 and will be also inviting composers and artists with a direct invite to partake in the competition.

Singers and composers vying to represent Norway at Eurovision 2025 can apply here:

Rules for registration

We strongly encourage that the entered contributions have at least one Norwegian songwriter, as MGP wants to prioritize and promote the Norwegian music scene.

Only three songs per composer/producer/artist

Artist must have turned 16 years of age in April 2025.

Registration deadline September 1st, 2024.

NRK’s press release reads:

Who gets the honorable task of representing Norway in the world’s biggest music show in front of 200 million people? Norway’s biggest music show, Melodi Grand Prix, is once again ready to give talented songwriters and artists a stage in front of the whole country and a million TV viewers. Whoever wins the MGP gets to represent Norway during the Eurovision Song Contest held in Switzerland in May. After a stormy year, NRK has submitted an evaluation to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), with a focus on measures for an event that safeguards the non-political spirit, where culture, community, diversity and cohesion will be at the centre. NRK has been particularly clear that Eurovision must not be used as a political tool, and that conditions around security, communication, crisis management and working conditions must be improved. We are looking forward to celebrating Norwegian music with some of the finest artists and songwriters the country has to offer. Registration for MGP 2025 is now open. Deadline 1 September.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 62 times.

In 2024 Gate represented Norway with their entry ‘Ulveham‘.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: Linda Marie Vedeler / NRK