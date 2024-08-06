Albania: Festivali i Kenges 63 submission window to open in September

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has announced that preparations for the forthcoming 63rd edition of Festivali in Kenges have kicked off in Albania.

The song submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries for Fest 63 will run from 27-29 September. Artists and composers can send in their applications via email to [email protected]

The Albanian national broadcaster is yet to confirm its participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest and the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision entry an act. It is more than likely that Albania will determine its Eurovision act and entry via Festivali i Kenges as has tradition has it.

Elhaida Dani (Albania 2015 ) will be the artistic director for Festivali i Kenges 63.

Albania at Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the event. The ‘Land of Eagle‘ achieved its best results in the contest in 2012 with Rona Nishliu’s ‘Suus’.

Besa represented Albania at the 2024 with her entry ‘Titan‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTVE