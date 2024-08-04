Azerbaijan: Ictimai confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has confirmed that Azerbaijan will be competing at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.



Thus Azerbaijan joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Ictimai will be opting for an internal selection for Eurovision 2025 as has been the case in recent years. The Azerbaijani national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for ESC 2025 with the deadline set on 15 September 2024. Artists and composers wishing to partake in the selection process can do so by sending their application and entry to Ictmai via the following email: [email protected]

Ictmai has published the requirements for the song submission:

The songs should be submitted in MP3 format

Information regarding the performer’s biography, photograph and the song’s author’s names should be provided

The song should not be more than 3 minutes long.

The song should not be published or commercially released before September 1st 2024

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s ‘Running Scared’. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 16 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov represented Azerbaijan at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with their entry ‘Ozunla Apar‘.

Source: Ictimai

Photo credit: EBU