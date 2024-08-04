San Marino: Una Voce Per San Marino submission window open

The submission window for the 2025 Sammarinese national selection, Una Voce Per San Marino, has opened as San Marino has kicked off its search for its Eurovision 2025 hopeful and entry.

The rules and regulations for Una Voce Per San Marino 2025 have been published, the submssion window for artists and composers to submit their entries is open until 31 December 2024. The Semi-finals and Grand Final are set to be held in February. This will be the fourth consecutive time that San Marino will be determining its Eurovision act and entry via Una Voce Per San Marino.

A total of 11 acts will battle at the Una Voce Per San Marino 2025 Grand Final which will be held at the Nuovo de Dogana, San Marino

San Marino at Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the competition. The landlocked country has competed 14 times in the competition and has only made it thrice to the Grand Final.

In 2024 Megara represented San Marino with their entry ’11:11′

Source: SMRTV

Photo credit: EBU/ Alma Bengtsson