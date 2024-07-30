Eurovision 2025: SRG SSR sets the date for host city reveal

SRG-SSR, the Swiss national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday the date of the Eurovision 2025 Host City reveal.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Eurovision 2025 Host City is set to be unveiled on Friday 30th August. Two cities are battling to win the coveted right to host the Eurovision Song Contest: Basel and Geneva. The countdown has kicked off….. one of them will be hosting our beloved contest come 2024!

Geneva and Basel have been shortlisted to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland next year. Geneva is vying to host the competition at the Palexpo whilst Basel is vying to host the contest at the St. Jakobshallen.

Switzerland will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in the history of the competition, having already hosted the contest in 1956 and 1989.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in mid May in Switzerland thanks to Nemo’s iconic Eurovision in Malmo earlier this year.

Source: SRG

Photo credit: SRG