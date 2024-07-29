France: Slimane and Lara Fabian perform together at Paris 2024

Slimane, the 2024 French Eurovision representative, played a key role at the Paris 2024 Olympics as he performed at a special pre-concert in St. Denis. The French superstar sang several of his songs including his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Amour’ and a duet with Lara Fabian, interntionally acclaimed 1988 Luxembourgish representative.

France Televisions broadcast a special concert few hours before the inauguration ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. French mega star and Eurovision representative Slimane treated the French audience with a magnficent mini concert where he performed his Eurovision 2024 entry ‘Mon Amour’ , ‘Ma Guele‘ and ‘Resister'(What About Peace? ‘. He also performed ‘Je suis Malade’ with Lara Fabian (Luxembourg 1988).

This special show showcased Slimane accompanied with forty choristers, 70 musicians and 30 dancers.

You can watch Slimane’s special concert at the Baslique de St. Denis at Paris 2024 below courtesy of Slimane:

Slimane represented France at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ Mon Amour’, achieving an honourable 4th place in the Grand Final.

Source: RMC Sport/BFM

Photo credit: