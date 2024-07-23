Sandra Kim to headline OGAE Spain’s Congresss in October

The supremely talented Belgian Eurovision 1986 winner, Sandra Kim, will be flying to the sunny shores of Malaga in October to grace the 18th annual OGAE Spain Congress.

Sandra Kim who won the 1986 Eurovision Song Contest in Bergen with the iconic ‘J’aime la vie‘, giving Belgium its first and till date only Eurovision victory. She will be travelling to the Andalucian city of Malaga come October to attend the annual OGAE Spain Congress. She is the first confirmed Eurovsion act to be travelling to Spain for the said event.

A grand line up of Eurovision royalty are expected to land in Malaga for the upcoming 18th OGAE Spain Congress. The event has become an annual rendez vous where the Spanish Eurovision fans are treated to the best of Eurovision music, they get to meet and greet their favourite acts and witness amazing performances.

This year the OGAE Spain will be travelling south to the magnificent city of Malaga on the shores of the Mediterranean sea. The event will be held on Saturday 6th October at the Edgar Neville Auditorium.

If you are not a member of OGAE Spain and wish to attend the event you can contact the Spanish fan club via the following email address to get more information: [email protected]

Source: OGAE Spain

Photo credit OGAE Spain