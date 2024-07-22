Bulgaria we miss you! Comeback to Eurovision!

Do you miss Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest? We haven’t seen the Balkan country grace the Eurovision stage since 2022 and the Eurovision fandom would go into a frenzy if the Bulgaria were to return to the competition next year.

Bulgaria’s journey in the Eurovision Song Contest is a vibrant tale of passion, perseverance, and powerful performances. Since making its debut in 2005, Bulgaria has dazzled the Eurovision stage with its unique blend of musical talent, though the coveted first-place trophy has remained elusive. With 14 appearances under its belt, Bulgaria has left an indelible mark on the competition, earning a special place in the hearts of Eurovision fans worldwide.

The Debut and Early Years

Bulgaria stepped onto the Eurovision stage for the first time in 2005, with the band Kaffe representing the country with their soulful entry “Lorraine.” Though their initial attempt didn’t take them to the finals, it was the beginning of a thrilling Eurovision adventure. The years that followed saw a mix of performances, each bringing its own flavor of Bulgarian artistry to the international audience.

A Historic High in 2017

The pinnacle of Bulgaria’s Eurovision journey came in 2017, when the incredibly talented Kristian Kostov captured the continent’s attention with his mesmerizing performance of “Beautiful Mess.” This song, a perfect blend of haunting melody and contemporary beats, soared to second place, marking Bulgaria’s best result to date. Kristian’s youthful energy and emotive delivery made “Beautiful Mess” a fan favorite and a landmark moment in Bulgaria’s Eurovision history.

Notable Performances and Iconic Artists

Over the years, some of Bulgaria’s biggest music stars have taken to the Eurovision stage, each adding their unique touch to the competition. Poli Genova, a Eurovision veteran, represented Bulgaria twice. Her 2016 entry, “If Love Was a Crime,” was a catchy anthem that secured fourth place, further cementing her status as a Eurovision icon.

Sofi Marinova, with her powerful vocals, and Miro, with his charismatic presence, are among the artists who have showcased Bulgaria’s diverse musical landscape. Victoria, with her hauntingly beautiful song “Tears Getting Sober” in 2020, had fans eagerly anticipating what could have been a standout performance, had the contest not been canceled due to the pandemic. She went on to represent Bulgaria the following year in Turin with her entry ‘Growing Up is Getting Old’ placing 11th in the Grand Final.

Recent Challenges and a Hopeful Return

After a series of memorable performances, Bulgaria withdrew from the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. The absence has left a noticeable void for fans who have come to cherish Bulgaria’s contributions to the contest. As we await the hopeful return of Bulgaria in 2025, the excitement is palpable. Eurovision aficionados are eager to see what new musical gems Bulgaria will bring to the stage.

Looking Ahead

As the Eurovision community eagerly anticipates Bulgaria’s comeback, there is a sense of hope and enthusiasm. Bulgaria’s journey in the contest is a testament to its rich musical heritage and the incredible talent that the country possesses. With each participation, Bulgaria has brought something special to the Eurovision stage, and fans are confident that future entries will continue to captivate and inspire.

So, here’s to Bulgaria’s past, present, and future at the Eurovision Song Contest. May the melodies continue to soar, the performances shine brightly, and who knows? Maybe one day soon, Bulgaria will finally bring home the Eurovision crown!

Bulgaria at Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the event, the country has participated 14 times in the competition, out of which has qualified to the Grand Final five times. The Balkan nation has placed in the TOP 5 three times: 5th in 2007 (Elitsa Todorova & Stoyan Yankulov), 4th in 2016 (Poli Genova) and 2nd in 2017 (Kristian Kostov)

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU