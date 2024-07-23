Israel: HaKokhav HaBa to determine Eurovision 2025 act

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has unveiled the mechanism it will use to determine the 2025 Israeli Eurovision act.

KAN has opted for HaKokhav HaBa once to more to select its Eurovision hopeful. Israel will be determing the 2025 Israeli Eurovision act via HaKokhav HaBa aka’The Next Star’, the show is broadcast on Keshet Media Group’s Channel 12. The said show has been used many times to select the Israeli Eurovision acts: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2o20 (2021) and 2024.

2015- Nadav Guedj (9th)

2016- Hovi Star (14th)

2017- Imri (23rd)

2018- Netta (winner)

2019- Kobi Marimi (23rd)

2020- Eden Alene (contest was cancelled)

2021- Eden Alene (17th)

2024- Eden Golan (5th)

KAN has a sealed a deal with Keshet for yet another year for organizing its national selection for Eurovision. Hereby the Israeli broadcaster will be saving the hefty costs for preparing for Eurovision, the delegation’s security and travel, the official music video and the staging in Switzerland.

Auditions for the 2025 Israeli national selection HaKoKhav HaBa have already kicked off in Israel. The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast on KAN 11, KAN Box, KAN App and KAN’s radio networks.

More details will be unveiled in due course.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). Israel has partaken 46 times in the competition.

In 2024 Eden Golan represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Hurricane’ achieving an an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: KAN

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cumming