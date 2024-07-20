Geneva is delighted with potential Eurovision 2025 hosting

The City and Canton of Geneva are delighted to have been chosen as one of the two finalists at the Eurovision 2025 host city race. Basel and Geneva have been shortlisted to host the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, one of them will have the grandonour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon next May when Eurovision lands in town!

We might be heading to Geneva for Eurovision next year! The City of Geneva is all set to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest with all its glam, glitz and glitter if it wins the bid to host the event. Geneva is vying to host Eurovision 2025 at the Palexpo, which is a stone throw’s away from the EBU’s Headquarters. The Palexpo can accomodate circa 15,000 spectators.

Geneva has a fabulous international flare as it houses the headquarters of numerous international institutions including the UN, WHO and the EBU. Geneva is set to contribute 30 million Swiss francs to organize the event if it wins the bid.

Geneva boasts of an excellent transport system, an international airport with a large number of flights connections worldwide.

The Cantona and City of Geneva’s official press release reads:

The Canton and City of Geneva were delighted today to receive the announcement from SSR. Geneva is now neck-and-neck with Basel, and by taking part in this final selection round, is one of the two regions that could host the competition next May. For Geneva’s Mayor , Christina Kitsos, “this is excellent news, and we are delighted to see Geneva among the finalists. We will continue our efforts to convince the selection committee of the seriousness and enthusiasm of Geneva’s candidacy. Geneva, as a world city, a crossroads of ideas, cultures and peace, is ideally placed to host this major event event “. Thierry Apothéloz, Vice-Chairman of the State Council, comments that “we will continue to work hand in hand with the City, Palexpo, Geneva Tourism, as well as the players in the economy and civil society, to come up with a project that will make this 2025 edition unforgettable for Switzerland, Europe, but also for the people of Geneva”. The successful completion of this stage testifies to the high quality of the dossier submitted. Geneva now needs to consolidate its project and answer all the organizing committee’s questions. The host city will be announced by SRG at the end of August.

