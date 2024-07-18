Greece: Marina Satti releases ‘Ah Thalassa’ to support refugee children

The supremely talented Greek Eurovision representative, Marina Satti, has released a brand new single ‘ Ah Thalassa’ along with its official music video.

The 2024 Greek Eurovision representative, Marina Satti has joined forces with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support refugee children. In this context, Marina Satti and Madhouse Records will donate their profit from the release of the music-video “Ah, Thalassa” (“Oh, sea”) to help children in need.

You can also support the work of UNHCR, by making a donation via Marina Satti’s official website.

Marina Satti at Eurovision

Marina Satti represented Greece at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her mega hit ‘Zari’. Her Eurovision entry has become a massive hit in Greece and has given the multi facetted Greek star international exposure, fame, name and recognition.

Source: Marina Satti

Photo credit: Marina Satti