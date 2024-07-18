Serbia: RTS confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Serbia will participate at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.



Thus Serbia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2025 edition.

RTS and Serbia will select its 2025 Eurovision act and entry via a national selection. The Serbian national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2025 with the deadline set on 1 November 2024. RTS has published the rules and regulations for its upcoming national selection.

Artists and composers wishing to partake in the Serbian national selection can do so via the following form here.

The 2025 Serbian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a combined 50/50 jury- public voting deliberation.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 15 times. In 2024 Teya Dora represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Ramonda’.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: EBU