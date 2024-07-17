Eurovision 2025: Potential host cities will be shortlisted tomorrow

Swiss newspaper Blick.ch is reporting that SSR-SRG will be shortlisting the potential Eurovision 2025 host cities tomorrow evening, hence whittling down the number of candidate cities from four to two. The official announcement regarding the shortlisted cities will be made on Friday 19 July.

A total of four cities are vying to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Conetst in Switzerland: Geneva, Zurich, Bern (with Biel) and Basel. Geneva and Zurich are the frontrunners and the hot favourites to make it to the next stage of the 2025 Eurovision Host City race. Both Geneva and Zurich are vying to host the event with strong bids and hefty financial contributions.

A steering committee under the supervision of the business company Pricewaterhouse Coopers will determine the 2025 Eurovision host city. The said committee headed by Gilles Marchand (SRG Director General) will convene tomorrow Thursday 18 July and shortlist the candidate cities to two.

The 2025 Eurovision Committee consists of the following members.

Gilles Marchand (SRG Director General)

(SRG Director General) Nathalie Wappler (SRF Director)

(SRF Director) Mario Timbal ( RSI Director)

( RSI Director) Beat Grossenbacher ( SRG Chief Financial Officer)

( SRG Chief Financial Officer) Bakel Walden (SRG Director of Development & Services /Eurovision Reference Group Chairman)

The 2025 Eurovision Host City is expected to be unveiled by late August.

Switzerland will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in the history of the competition, having already hosted the contest in 1956 and 1989.

Source: Blick.ch

Photo credit: SSR SRG