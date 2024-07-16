Bosnia & Herzegovina we miss you! Comeback to Eurovision!

Do you miss Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Eurovision Song Contest? We haven’t seen the Balkan country grace the Eurovision stage since 2016 and the Eurovision fandom would be pletoric if the country were to return to the competition.

Bosnia & Herzegovina (BiH) isn’t afraid of a good competition, and Eurovision was no exception! Debuting in 1993, BiH brought the party with energetic performances and unforgettable songs. While they haven’t snagged the grand prize yet, their journey has been nothing short of spectacular.

Remember “Lejla” by Hari Mata Hari in 2006? That infectious tune rocketed BiH to an amazing third place, their best showing ever!

It wasn’t just Hari Mata Hari though. Eurovision fans got to cheer for BiH’s biggest stars: Fazla, Dino Merlin, Alma, Deen – the list goes on! Every year, BiH sent powerhouse vocals and catchy melodies that had us dancing in our living rooms.

They graced the Eurovision stage 19 times, each performance a celebration of BiH’s rich musical heritage and infectious energy. But hold on, where have they been lately? Since 2016, BiH hasn’t participated, leaving a Eurovision-shaped hole in our hearts (much like Turkey‘s absence!).

Bosnia & Herzegovina has placed 5 times in the TOP 10 of the Eurovision leaderboard in its 19 year history including a 3rd place in 2006 (Hari Mari Mata Hari) a 6th place in 2011 and a 7tth place (Dino Merlin) in 1999 (Dino Merlin & Beatrice).

In 2009 Regina was one of the hot favorites to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix in Moscow with Bistra Voda, the band placed 9th in the Grand Final. The Bosnians have brought great melodies and given us a chance to discover the beautiful Bosnian ethnic sounds and culture.

We miss the creativity, the passion, and the sheer joy BiH brought to Eurovision. Here’s hoping they’ll be back soon, ready to take the competition by storm once again. With their talent and dedication, BiH is sure to light up the stage and maybe, just maybe, bring home that coveted Eurovision trophy.

BiH debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with Fazla and his entry ‘Sva bol svijeta’ and is yet to win the competition.

The Balkan country achieved its best result in 2006 with Hari Mata Hari‘s Lejla, placing 3rd in the Grand Final in Athens.

BHRT’s Eurovision journey has been marred by numerous hurdles in the past years, having withdrawn from the competition in 2013 and not returning until 2016 due to financial problems. The country’s return was short-lived as it withdrew again in 2017 and has not returned since.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was in 2016 when Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala flew the Bosnian flag in Stockholm.

BHRT, the Bosnian national broadcaster is currently under EBU sanctions due to its hefty debt with the entity and has been facing numerous financial hurdes. We hope that BHRT resolves its financial issues soon and returns to our beloved competition.

