Latvia: LTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Latvia will partake at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

Thus Latvia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2025 Eurovision edition in Switzerland.

The Latvian national broadcaster is yet to confirm the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision 2025 act and entry. In recent years Latvia has determined its Eurovision act and entry via Supernova.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 24 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2024 Dons represented Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Hollow’.

Source: ESCToday/LTV

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/ EBU