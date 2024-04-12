Turkey we miss you at Eurovision! Come back to the contest!

Turkey’s Eurovision story is a rollercoaster ride of catchy tunes, dazzling costumes, and passionate fan fervor. Debuting in 1975, they’ve brought some serious energy to the competition year after year. Remember Sertab Erener absolutely slaying the stage with “Everyway That I Can” in 2003? That iconic win wasn’t just a victory for Turkey, it was a testament to their undeniable Eurovision talent.

Speaking of talent, Turkey isn’t shy about sending their A-listers to compete. We’re talking legends like Ajda Pekkan, the undisputed queen of Turkish pop, who brought the house down in 1980 with “Petrol.”

Manga, the powerhouse rock band, almost snagged the top spot in 2010 with their electrifying performance of “We Could Be the Same.” And let’s not forget Hadise, who shimmied her way to a fourth-place finish in 2009 with “Düm Tek Tek.”

Turkey’s entries were more than just catchy tunes; they were cultural touchstones. From Sebnem Paker ‘s iconic ethno bop ‘Dinle‘ to Kenan Doğulu‘s smooth vocals in “Shake It Up Şekerim” in 2007, they showcased the rich tapestry of Turkish music. Sebnem Paker placed 3rd in 1997 whilst Kenan placed 4th in 2007.

But here’s the part that makes us want to grab a microphone and belt out a Eurovision classic: Turkey hasn’t graced the Eurovision stage since 2012! That’s right, folks, we’ve been missing out on their infectious enthusiasm and undeniable star power for over a decade.

Eurovision without Turkey feels a little like baklava without the flaky pastry – it’s just not quite the same. We yearn for the return of those epic Turkish performances that had us cheering, swaying, and maybe even attempting some questionable dance moves in our living rooms.

So, Turkey, if you’re out there reading this, we Eurovision fans miss you terribly! We eagerly await the day you return to the competition and bring back your unique blend of musical magic. The Eurovision stage just isn’t the same without you!

