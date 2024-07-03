Eurovision 2025: Host City Process enters the deciding phase

SRG-SSR, the Swiss national broadcaster, has released an update on the forthcoming Eurovision 2025 Host City Bidding Process.

The Eurovision 2025 Host City Bidding Process is entering the deciding phase. Potential candidate host cities had until the end of June to submit their respective bid books to the Swiss national broadcaster. Four cities have officially announced that they have applied to host Eurovision 2025: Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern (with Biel).

The submitted bids will be studied and evaluated in the coming weeks by a special working team set up by the ESC 2025 Project team with the assistance of the auditing and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The final decision regarding the 2025 Eurovision Host City will lie in the hands of the Steering Committee lead by SRG’S Director General Gilles Marchand with the assistance of the EBU. The 2025 Eurovision host city is expected to be unveiled by the end of August.

The SRG Steering Committee:

Gilles Marchand (SRG-SSR Director General)

(SRG-SSR Director General) Nathalie Wappler (SRF Director)

(SRF Director) Mario Timbal (RSI Director)

(RSI Director) Beat Grossenbacher (SRG-SSR Head of Finance)

(SRG-SSR Head of Finance) Bakel Walden (SRG-SSR Director of Development & Offering)

SRG-SSR’s press release reads:

Those cities interested in hosting the Swiss ESC could submit their bids up until the end of last week. Over the next few weeks, the bids that have been received will be studied and evaluated by a working group set up by the project team and with the assistance of the auditing and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). In the end, an SRG steering committee led by SRG Director General Gilles Marchand, with the support of the EBU, will decide on the host city. PwC will monitor the process and ensure that the decision is based on objective criteria. The other members of the steering committee are Nathalie Wappler, Director of SRF, Mario Timbal, Director of RSI, Beat Grossenbacher, Head of Finance at SRG and Bakel Walden, Director of Development & Offering at SRG. It is hoped to announce the host city by the end of August.

Source: SRG-SSR

Photo credit: SRG-SSR