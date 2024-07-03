Switzerland: SRF kicks off its search for the Swiss ESC 2025 act

The 2025 Eurovision host nation Switzerland has kicked off its search for the 2025 Swiss Eurovision act and has published the details regarding the selection process. Who will follow into Nemo’s footsteps and fly the Swiss flag at next year’s Eurovision edition on home soil?

Artists wishing to represent Switzerland at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest can submit their entries to SRF from 8 August- 22 August 2024. Artists, composers and producers are invited to submit their songs to the Swiss national broadcaster.

The 2025 Swiss Eurovision entry and act will be determined via the same mechanism which has been used in previous years- a multi stage public and expert jury deliberation. The 2025 Swiss song selection for Eurovision will be jointly organized by SRF, RTS, RTR and RSI.

Switzerland will be competing at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final as it is the host nation.

SRF’s official press release reads:

Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö in May 2024 with “The Code”, bringing the biggest music show to Switzerland in 2025. From August 8 to August 22, 2024 at 10 p.m., artists, producers, songwriters and lyricists are invited to submit their song for Switzerland at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. The submitted entries will not be publicly accessible. Various juries determine the winning song

As in previous years, the Swiss entry will be determined in a multi-stage selection process by audience and expert juries. In addition to a Swiss audience jury, international audience juries will also determine who will represent Switzerland with which song at the home “Eurovision Song Contest” in several selection rounds. The audience juries are complemented by a 25-member international jury of experts who have already demonstrated their expertise as members of the respective Eurovision country juries. As in the previous year, SRF is implementing the selection process in collaboration with the market research institute YouGov Switzerland (formerly LINK). The details of the registration requirements and the selection are published in the regulations on the website srf.ch/eurovision . The winning song will be announced at the beginning of the year

The winning song and the act will be announced at the beginning of 2025. The act will qualify directly for the final show at the home “ESC”. The selection and support of the Swiss act at the domestic “Eurovision Song Contest” 2025 will be carried out jointly by SRF, RTS, RSI and RTR.

Nemo won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo and brought the coveted ESC trophy back to Swiss soil for the third time.

Source: SRF

Photo credit: SRF