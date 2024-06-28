Eurovision 2025: Grand Final date set for 17 May?

When will the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest take place in Switzerland? SRG-SSR revealed earlier this month that the competition is set to take place in Mid May, but have the provisional dates leaked?

Swiss newspaper NZZ is reporting that the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is expected to be held from 11-18 May in Switzerland, which hypothetically means that we could very well see Eurovision 2025 held on 13, 15 and 17 May with the Grand Final on Saturday 17 May. If these are the dates the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony would be held on Sunday 11 May. The other potential dates could be 6, 8 and 10 May, but these could be deemed a tad too early.

We must note that neither the EBU or SRG-SSR have officially confirmed the dates for Eurovision 2025 yet. Today is deadline for the potential candidate host cities to submit their respective bids to the Swiss national broadcaste in their quest to host the competition in Switzerland next year. Zurich, Basel, Bern & Biel and Geneva have all applied to host the contest next year.

A total of 4 cities are vying to host Eurovision 2025:

Switzerland will have the grand honour of hosting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year thanks to Nemo’s epic victory at Eurovision 2024 in Malmo.

Source: NZZ

Photo credit: SRG-SSR