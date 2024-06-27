Netherlands: Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen steps down as Dutch HoD

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen, the Dutch Head of Delegation, has stepped down from his post after serving for a year, he will be now serving has Editor-in-Chief at NOS.

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen, has great experience when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest, having worked as the Head of Contest at three Eurovision editions ( 2021, 2022 and 2023) and as the Dutch Head of Delegation in 2024. His talent, experience and expertise at Eurovision have earned him great fame, name, respect and recognition not only in the Netherlands but throughout Europe.

Twan was also the Chairman of the 2024 Dutch Eurovision Selection Committee and played a key role in selecting the 2024 Dutch Eurovision act: Joost Klein.

Twan has stepped down as the Dutch Head of Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest and will be moving from AVROTROS to NOS where he will be serving as the Editor-In-Chief at NOS Events.

Twan posted the following message on his official Instagram account:

From mid-August I will start working as the final editor at NOS Events! Working with familiar faces and new colleagues on (live) programs about national events, commemorations and celebrations. After 5 years at the Eurovision Song Festival, this wonderful opportunity comes my way at exactly the right time. Really looking forward to it.

It is yet uncertain if the Netherlands will compete at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland after Joost Klein’s disqualification at Eurovision 2024. According to Dutch newsportal AD.NL the Dutch national broadcaster AVROTROS will be not looking for a replacement yet as it still considering if it will participate or not.

Source: RTL Boulevard

Photo credit: RTL Boulevard/AD.Nl