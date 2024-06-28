Spain: Nemo to headline Pride Barcelona with more Eurovision stars

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision champion will headlining the Pride Barceona 2024 line up of Eurovision stars who are set to perform at the event.

Nemo (Switzerland 2024) will be performing at the forthcoming Barcelona Pride 2024 on Saturday 20 July in Barcelona. Several other former Eurovision stars will be also gracing the event during the Pride BCN weekend: Nebulossa (Spain 2024) – 20th July, Soraya (Spain 2019) 21st July, Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014) –19th July.

The 2024 Barcelona Pride will be held in the majestic Catalan capital from Wednesday 17 July- Sunday 21 July with numerous concerts and events throughout the city.

Numerous former Benidorm Fest competing acts will be also gracing the Barcelona Pride stage: Maria Pelae, Sofia Coll, Sofia Martin, Sharonne.

There were will be several stages set up at the Barcelona Pride throughout the city: Plaza Catalunya and Pg. Lluis Companys.

Nemo represented Switzerland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘The Code’ with which he was crowned the winner of the competition.

Source: Pride Barcelona

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU