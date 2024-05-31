Eurovision 2025: SSR SRG working on the project structure and CORE Team deliberation

SSR-SRG, the Swiss national broadcaster, has announced that it in the process of selecting the Eurovision 2025 Core and Production Teams.

SSR-SRG is working round the clock and from strength and strength in order to organize the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland. The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Race has officially kicked off this year.

The national Swiss broadcaster has set up set a special Eurovision 12 person task force, which was set up in anticipation in the lead up to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. This strong 12 member team started to work on Eurovision 2025 the very next day after Nemo’s epic victory in Malmo. Organizing the Eurovision Song Contest is a mega mamooth event and entails a great amount of work and organization as it spans over a week.

The Swiss Eurovision 2025 task force is currently in the process of selecting the Eurovision 2025 Core and Production Teams. They have to appoint the following Eurovision 2025 roles:

Executive Producer

Head of Production

Show Producer

Content Producer

Head of Security

Marketing Director

The Eurovision 2025 task force will be working in close coordination and consultation with the the EBU on order to carry out this task. The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest roles will be filled in by SRG employees, EBU experts and external professionals.

SSR-SRG’s press release reads:

In parallel to the city bid evaluation process, the task force is currently busy working out the final ESC project structure. From overall responsibility (executive producer) to head of production, to show producer and content producer, to head of security and marketing director, there are many roles to fill. The task force can draw on the EBU’s extensive experience and recommendations in this area. SRG employees will be released for the project, and EBU experts – and, in a subsequent step, externals – will also be involved. The task force is purposely keeping up the pace, but the time pressure should not adversely affect the processes.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Switzerland in mid-May, the exact dates are yet to be confirmed. Switzerland will be having the grand honour of hosting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year thanks to Nemo’s extraordinary victory in Malmo earlier this month.

Source: SSR-SRG

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming