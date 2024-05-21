¡Olé por España! Three Benidorm Fest acts graced Eurovision 2024!

The sunshine, the sangria, and the sweet sounds of hopeful Eurovision hopefuls – that’s right, the Benidorm Fest is back for its glorious fourth year! Get ready to dust off your best flamenco outfit and practice your windmill because the search for Spain’s next Eurovision champion is officially on.

This year promises to be even spicier than the last. Remember the legendary Benidorm Fest 2022? The one that sent Chanel and their electrifying performance straight to Eurovision glory? Well, this year, we had THREE Benidorm veterans grace the Eurovision stage! Megara, the fiery rockers from Benidorm Fest 2023, ended up representing San Marino, and of course, our reigning champion Nebulossa, fresh off their Benidorm Fest 2024 win, stole the show in Malmo. Chanel was invited to open the First Semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo along with Eleni Foureira and Eric Saade. Talk about a Benidorm Fest alumni reunion!

Chanel performs at Eurovision 2024 as the Opening Act at the Eurovision 2024 First Semi-final

Megara represented San Marino at Eurovision 2024

Yes, we had three Benidorm Fest acts grace the Eurovision 2024 stage, something that has never happened before!

Will lightning strike four times? Who will rise from the Benidorm pack to represent Spain in the Eurovision spotlight? One thing’s for sure, the upcoming competition is guaranteed to be a fiesta of epic proportions. We can expect heart-stopping ballads, toe-tapping flamenco-fusion anthems, and maybe even a robotic yodeling number (hey, you never know with Benidorm!).

So, all you aspiring Spanish singers and songwriters, this is your moment! If you’ve got a song that will get Europe wiggling, head over to the RTVE website and get your applications in before the October deadline. Remember, this competition is known for its passionate audience and unexpected twists, so don’t be afraid to unleash your inner Eurovision superstar. Who knows, you might just be the next Benidorm legend to conquer Eurovision!

The 2025 Benidorm Fest song submission window is open and will close on October 10, 2024. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2025 in Switzerland.

The City of Benidorm and RTVE will be working round the clock to showcase an extraordinary show next January/February.

Photo credit: RTVE