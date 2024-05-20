Spain: RTVE opens Benidorm Fest 2025 submission window

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster has opened the Benidorm Fest 2025 submission window for artists and composers to submit their entries.

The Spanish national broadcaster has also published the rules and regulations for Benidorm Fest 2025. RTVE is working from strength to strength to showcase a fabulous show in order to select its Eurovision 2025 entry and act.

RTVE will be opting to select the Spanish Eurovision entry and act via Benidorm Fest for the fourth consecutive time. The song submission period will be running from 20 May-10 October.

The 2025 Benidorm Fest song selection process will consist of two different mechanisms:

Public Song Submission window

RTVE will be extending an invite to established artists and composers to submit entries

Spanish artists wishing to represent Spain at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest and partaking at Benidorm Fest 2025 can apply via completing this form here.

The Spanish national broadcaster will be introducing voting via an app for Benidorm Fest in 2025. The 2025 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury-public voting deliberation. The jury will consist of both national and international jury members whilst the public voting will consist ( 25% televoting/ 25% public demoscopic).

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice. In 2024 Nebulossa represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Zorra‘.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE