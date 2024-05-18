Eurovision 2025: St. Gallen would like to host the competition

The picturesque Swiss city of St. Gallen would like to welcome the 2025 Eurovision bandwagon along with all its fans, artists and delegations.

St. Gallen joins Geneva, Zurich and Basel in the list of Swiss cities who have so far showcased an interest in hosting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year.

SRF, the Swiss German national broadcaster reports that the City of St. Gallen would like to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year. Christine Bolt (Head of the Olma Agricultural Exhibition in Eastern Switzerland’ is keen to bring the competition to St. Gallen and thinks that the Olma Hall (Olma Messen) would be the perfect place to host Eurovision 2025.

St. Gallen is aiming to host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest at the Olma Messen. The newly built venue can accomodate circa 12,000 spectators.

Olma Messen posted the following message on its official Facebook page:

ESC 2025 will be held in Switzerland. Nemo – Artist

There are at least 3 good reasons for this:

Can you think of any other good reasons to bring the ESC to St. Gallen?

St. Gallen is an hour’s train ride from Zurich International Airport. St. Gallen is the capital of the St. Gallen canton and has a population of circa 170, 000 inhabitants.

Source: SRF/ESCToday

Photo credit: st.gallen-bodensee.ch