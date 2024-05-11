The shockwaves from the Netherlands’ disqualification from the Eurovision Grand Final continue to reverberate. Just hours after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) disqualified Joost Klein for violating their code of conduct, the Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has hinted at a potential legal challenge.

In a fiery statement, AVROTROS slammed the disqualification as “disproportionate” and expressed “shock” at the decision. They further stated they “will come back to this later,” suggesting a possible legal battle with the EBU.

Meanwhile, Eurovision fans are buzzing with speculation. The exact details of Klein’s behavior remain undisclosed, fueling theories and online debates. Some fans support the EBU’s zero-tolerance policy, while others question the severity of the punishment and express sympathy for the singer.

With the Netherlands out of the running, the competition for the Eurovision crown remains wide open. Croatia, Israel, and Switzerland, who were considered frontrunners before the disqualification, are now seen as the top contenders.