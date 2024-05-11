All Eyes on Malmö: Eurovision 2024 Grand Final heats up tonight!

Tonight, music fans across Europe and beyond prepare to erupt in a cacophony of cheers and good-natured jeers as the 68th Eurovision Song Contest culminates in a glittering Grand Final extravaganza in Malmö, Sweden! The stage at the Malmö Arena vibrates with anticipation, a tangible energy fueled by the 26 competing acts all vying for the coveted Eurovision crown and a chance to etch their names in pop culture history.

Lights, Camera, Action!

As the clock strikes 9:00 pm Central European Time (CET), the ever-charming duo of Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman will ignite the Grand Final with their infectious energy. Having battled their way through two thrilling semi-finals, the qualifiers are poised to unleash their musical weapons once more. They’ll face stiff competition from Sweden’s heartthrobs Marcus & Martinus and the ever-reliable “Big Five” nations – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Buckle up, Eurovision fanatics, because tonight promises fireworks (metaphorical, of course… unless something goes terribly wrong with the special effects).

Who are the frontrunners?

Predicting the Eurovision winner is as much of a tradition as flamboyant costumes and outrageous dance routines. This year, however, a few entries have ignited the rumor mill with a fiery intensity. Croatia’s genre-bending high-octane explosion, Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna, threatens to tear down the roof with its techno-heavy metal-pop punk fury. Don’t underestimate the crowd favorites, though. Latvia’s Dons stands ready to deliver a show-stopping performance with his powerful ballad Hollow, while Lithuania’s Silvester Belt is primed to inject a dose of pure party vibes.

The Participants

Betting it all!

The tension is thick enough to cut with a microphone stand as fans across the continent anxiously check their betting apps. According to the latest odds, Croatia currently holds the top spot, a position they’ll fiercely defend against a surging Switzerland and a dark horse Israel, whose stock skyrocketed after their performance in the second semi-final.

A cloud over Netherlands?

A shadow of uncertainty hangs over the Netherlands’ participation in the final. Dutch hopeful Joost Klein remains under investigation by the EBU, leading to their exclusion from Friday’s Jury Show. Will they be cleared in time to compete? Only time – and Eurovision drama – will tell.

Polls Predict a Eurovision Upset?

The INFE Poll 2024, conducted by ESCToday in collaboration with INFE international, throws a wrench into the finely tuned prediction machine. Their results suggest a potential Eurovision upset, with Switzerland taking the lead, followed closely by Italy and Croatia. Buckle up, because tonight could be the night we witness a history-making win!

Tune In Tonight!

Can’t make it to Malmö? No worries! Eurovision fans around the world can catch all the action live. Tune in to your national broadcaster affiliated with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to experience the glitz, glam, and glory of the Grand Final firsthand. Alternatively, you can stream the show live on the official Eurovision Song Contest youtube channel.

A Night of Eurovision Magic

This year’s Grand Final coincides with a momentous occasion – the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s iconic victory with Waterloo. To commemorate this golden moment in Eurovision history, the show will feature a dazzling tribute by Eurovision royalty – Charlotte Perelli, Carola, and the one and only Conchita Wurst. Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes and unleash your inner disco diva, because Swedish pop legends Alcazar will reunite for a one-night-only performance, guaranteed to set the mood alight before the results roll in.

So, grab your snacks, crank up the volume, and prepare to be dazzled by a night of unforgettable performances, electrifying competition, and a touch of pure, unadulterated ABBA magic!

Image Source: Corinne Cumming / EBU