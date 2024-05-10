EBU: Dutch entry Joost Klein remains under investigation, out of Jury Rehearsal tonight

The drama surrounding the Netherlands’ Eurovision entry, Joost Klein, continues to unfold. In an official statement released today, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that the investigation into Klein’s “unexplained incident” is still ongoing. Discussions are also taking place between the EBU and AVROTROS, the Dutch participating broadcaster.

While the investigation continues, the EBU has made a decision regarding Klein’s participation in the upcoming Dress Rehearsal 2. Joost Klein will not perform live during Dress Rehearsal 2, which is voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries. Instead, his performance from Semi-Final 2 will be used for jury voting purposes.