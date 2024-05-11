Eurovision Heats Up: French hopeful Slimane stops performance, calls for peace!

The drama doesn’t stop at Eurovision! While details surrounding the near-miss withdrawal of four countries are still emerging, the French representative, Slimane, has ignited a different kind of firestorm during his dress rehearsal performance.

Slimane unexpectedly halted his performance midway through his song “Mon Amour.” In a powerful moment of unscripted drama, he addressed the audience with a message of unity and peace, urging love across the world. This act of unexpected activism sent shockwaves through the press center, erupting in a flurry of activity.

Slimane just said a speech and refused to do his acapella part during the family show. About peace. pic.twitter.com/HyXMH24tYq — GJ Kooijman (@gjkooijman) May 11, 2024

Was it Planned?

It’s unclear whether this dramatic pause was a pre-planned element of the performance or a spontaneous reaction from Slimane. Regardless of the intent, it has undoubtedly captured the attention of viewers and media alike.

Social Media Buzz

The internet is already buzzing with reactions to Slimane’s bold move. Some fans are praising his courage and heartfelt message, while others speculate about the potential reasons behind his actions and request for disqualification. This unexpected turn of events adds another layer of drama to the already eventful Eurovision Grand Final. What impact will it have on the competition and Slimane’s chances of winning?

Stay Tuned for Updates

As the night unfolds, we will likely learn more about Slimane’s motivations and the impact of his actions. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story at the Eurovision Song Contest!

Image Source: Alma Bengtsson / EBU