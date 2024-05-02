Eurovision 2024: First Rehearsals Shake Up Betting Odds!

Eurovision is heating up, and not just because of those pyrotechnics! The first rehearsals in Malmö, Sweden, have sent shockwaves through the betting world, with some countries seeing their chances of victory soar, while others have…well, let’s just say their odds of winning are looking a little less glittery.

Are we heading to Switzerland next year? While Switzerland’s Nemo remains the bookies’ favorite hot belt the coveted Eurovision Grand Prix, there have been some dramatic shifts in the odds as countries unveiled their live performances.

Switzerland continues to hold the pole position, with odds of 12/5 according to Oddschecker. However, Croatia‘s quirky act, Baby Lasagna, has rocketed up the charts with their infectious “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” now sitting pretty in second place at 3/1. Their energetic and hilarious first rehearsal clearly impressed the oddsmakers!

Italy’s Angelina Mango with her melancholic ballad “La noia” has climbed up to third place with a respectable 11/2 odds overtaking the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ Joost Klein with his anthem “Europapa” saw a drop in favor after their first showing, going down to 5th place with odds of 9/1. Did the staging not live up to the hype, or is there room for improvement?

Ukraine’s powerhouse duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with “Teresa & Maria” have defied the odds after a well-received first rehearsal. Their odds have shrunk significantly, jumping from 10/1 to a much more competitive 15/2. Could this be the year Ukraine brings home the Eurovision crown for the fourh time?

France’s Slimane is 6th currently 6th in the betting odds, followed by Israel’s Eden Golan who has climbed up to 7th place after her first rehearsal. Greece’s Marina Satti has gone down one place to 8th, followed by Ireland and Norway who complete the the TOP 10.

Top 10 Eurovision 2024 Betting Odds (via Oddchecker)

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 contenders according to Oddchecker (as of May 2nd, 2024):

Rank Country Odds 1 Switzerland 12/5 2 Croatia 3/1 3 Italy 11/2 4 Ukraine 15/2 5 Netherlands 9/1 6 France 22/1 7 Israel 28/1 8 Greece 33/1 9 Ireland 40/1 10 Norway 100/1 pen_spark

Remember, these are just the odds after the first rehearsals. As the competition heats up, with stunning visuals, powerful vocals, and maybe even a surprise wardrobe malfunction (we can dream!), these figures are bound to fluctuate. So, keep an eye on the odds and get ready for a Eurovision filled with surprises!

Source: oddchecker.com

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming/ Sarah Louise Bennet