The 2024 Eurovision rehearsals continued in Malmo today, the BIG 5 countries and the reinging champs Sweden graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time at the Malmo Arena.

The first and second artist rehearsals will be held behind closed doors, hence they will be closed to the press. A short clip of the artist and his/her impressions from the first artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Tik Tok channel. Whilst snippets from the second artist rehearsals will be released on the official Eurovision Youtube channel.

The BIG 5 countries and Sweden had their very first Eurovision 2024 rehearsals today.

We bring you short snippets from today’s rehearsals:

United Kingdom

@eurovision @Olly Alexander has us feeling a certain type of way with all that hanging around… let’s call it Dizzy 🇬🇧 #Eurovision2024 ♬ original sound – Eurovision

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on 7, 9 and 11 May.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU