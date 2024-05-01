Malmo Calling: Day #5 of rehearsals (2nd rehearsal of First Semi-final)

The Eurovision 2024 rehearsals enter into Day #5, with the fifteen competing countries from First Semi-final gracing the Eurovision stage for the second time.



The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 27 April- 4 May.

We will see 15 countries from the First Semi-final rehearsing for the second time.

Today the following countries will have their artist second rehearsal in Malmo:

Cyprus

Serbia

Lithuania

Ireland

Ukraine

Poland

Croatia

Iceland

Slovenia

Finland

Moldova

Azerbaijan

Australia

Portugal

Luxembourg

The EBU will be releasing footage from the second rehearsals via the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cumming