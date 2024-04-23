Croatia: Baby Lasagna mesmerises Slovenia with his performance!

The 2024 Croatian Eurovision hopeful, Baby Lasagna travelled to Slovenia few days back where he graced the RTVSLO Studios and performed his Eurovision entry for the Slovenian audience.

Move over goulash, there’s a new contender for Europe’s heart this Eurovision season, and his name is Baby Lasagna. This charismatic Croatian singer-songwriter isn’t just serving delicious-sounding monikers, he’s currently the second hot favourite to win the whole competition, according to the latest bookies’ odds.

But before you start picturing a contestant draped in tomato sauce and cheese, Baby Lasagna (real name Marko Purišić) brings something a little different to the Eurovision table. His music is a quirky, genre-bending blend of pop, rock, and even a hint of electronica, all delivered with a healthy dose of catchy melodies and playful lyrics.

This week, Baby Lasagna took his unique sound across the border to neighboring Slovenia, gracing the stage of national television RTVSLO. The performance was a smash hit, with the Slovenian audience clearly digging his infectious energy. Social media went wild, with fans praising his flamboyant stage presence and his undeniably catchy Eurovision entry, “Rim Tim Tagi Dim.”

While the exact meaning of “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” remains a delightful mystery (perhaps a secret family recipe for lasagna sauce?), the song’s upbeat tempo and sing-along chorus are sure to get stuck in your head for days. Whether it’s the quirky lyrics, the unexpected musical twists, or simply the sheer audacity of a name like Baby Lasagna, one thing’s for sure: Croatia’s Eurovision hopeful is definitely one to watch.

So, as the grand finale approaches, keep your eyes peeled (and ears open) for Baby Lasagna. He might just be the recipe for Eurovision victory Croatia’s been searching for! And who knows, maybe after the competition, we’ll even get a peek at that legendary lasagna recipe.

Source: RTVSLO/ESCToday

Photo credit: euroivision.tv