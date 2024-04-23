Spain: Soraya confirmed as spokesperson at Eurovision 2024

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that the 2009 Spanish Eurovision representative Soraya Arnelas will be the Spanish spokesperson at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Soraya (Spain 2009) will be having the grand honour of handing out the Spanish jury’s votes during the Grand Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday 11 May.

Soraya is one of Spain’s most sought after artists, having represented Spain at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow with her entry ‘ La Noche Es Para Mi’.

RTVE has also confirmed that Julia Varela and Tony Aguilar will be the Spanish commentators who will be guiding the Spanish audience during the three live Eurovision 2024 shows.

Nebulossa will represent Spain at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden with their entry ‘ Zorra’.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE