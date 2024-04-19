Greece: Marina Satti rocks the stage at ERT’s Good Luck Party

The 2024 Greek Eurovision hopeful, Marina Satti, graced a special Good Luck Party in Athens. The event was organized by Greek national broadcaster ERT and OPAP.

Marina’s Satti‘s Farewell Party (Good Luck Party) was held in one of Athens’ most fashionable clubs Shamone. A grand bevy of Greek celebrities graced the event including Kostas Martakis, Iaosonas Mandilas (Demy’s dancer at Eurovision 2017), Konstantinos (Cyprus 2005, 2002) etc.

Marina graced Shamone’s stage along with her dancers and slayed big time with a magnificent performance of her Eurovision entry ‘Zari’ along with her dancers.

Officials from Minos EMI- Universal Music, ERT, OPAP and Fokas Evangelinos who will be responsible for Marina’s Eurovision staging in Malmo were also present in the event.

