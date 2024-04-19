Sweden: Tina Mehrafzoon & Edward af Sillén confirmed as ESC 2024 commentators

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has revealed that Tina Mehrafzoon and Edward af Sillén will be the Swedish commentators at Eurovision 2024.

Tina Mehrafzoon and Edward af Sillén will be responsible to lead the Swedish tv viewers during the three Eurovision 2024 live shows from Malmo.

Edward Af Sillen will be the Swedish commentator for the thirteenth time whilst for Tina Mehrafzoon it will be the first time.

Tina Mehrafsoon says:

To be able to do this together with Edward is an honor and a dream come true. The fact that Sweden is the host country makes it all the more special. I know which professionals do the show, so my job becomes very enjoyable and easy!

Edward Af Sillen says:

It feels both full of glory and a lot fun. Viewers will be in safe and warm hands with Tina in the driver’s seat, while I will split my time between being backstage and working with the presenters and being by Tina’s side as much as possible during the shows. It will be really exciting.

Commentators 2000–2024:

2000: Christer Lundh and Pernilla Månsson

2001: Henrik Olsson

2002: Christer Björkman and Claes Åkeson

2003: Pekka Heino

2004: Pekka Heino

2005: Pekka Heino

2006: Pekka Heino

2007: Kristian Luuk and Josef Sterzenbach

2008: Kristian Luuk and Josef Sterzenbach

2009: Edward af Sillén and Shirley Clamp

2010: Edward af Sillén and Christine Meltzer

2011: Edward af Sillén and Hélène Benno

2012: Edward af Sillén and Gina Dirawi

2013: Josefine Sundström

2014: Edward af Sillén and Malin Olsson

2015: Edward af Sillén and Sanna Nielsen

2016: Lotta Bromé

2017: Edward af Sillén and Måns Zelmerlöw

2018: Edward af Sillén and Sanna Nielsen

2019: Edward af Sillén and Charlotte Perrelli

2020: Competition canceled

2021: Edward af Sillén and Christer Björkman

2022: Edward af Sillén and Linnea Henriksson

2023: Edward af Sillén and Måns Zelmerlöw

2024: Edward af Sillén and Tina Mehrafzoon

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT