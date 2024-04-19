Sweden: Tina Mehrafzoon & Edward af Sillén confirmed as ESC 2024 commentators

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has revealed that Tina Mehrafzoon and Edward af Sillén will be the Swedish commentators at Eurovision 2024.
Tina Mehrafzoon and Edward af Sillén will be responsible to lead the Swedish tv viewers during the three Eurovision 2024 live shows from Malmo.
Edward Af Sillen will be the Swedish commentator for the thirteenth time whilst for Tina Mehrafzoon it will be the first time.
Tina Mehrafsoon says:
To be able to do this together with Edward is an honor and a dream come true. The fact that Sweden is the host country makes it all the more special. I know which professionals do the show, so my job becomes very enjoyable and easy!
Edward Af Sillen says:
It feels both full of glory and a lot fun. Viewers will be in safe and warm hands with Tina in the driver’s seat, while I will split my time between being backstage and working with the presenters and being by Tina’s side as much as possible during the shows. It will be really exciting.
Commentators 2000–2024:
- 2000: Christer Lundh and Pernilla Månsson
- 2001: Henrik Olsson
- 2002: Christer Björkman and Claes Åkeson
- 2003: Pekka Heino
- 2004: Pekka Heino
- 2005: Pekka Heino
- 2006: Pekka Heino
- 2007: Kristian Luuk and Josef Sterzenbach
- 2008: Kristian Luuk and Josef Sterzenbach
- 2009: Edward af Sillén and Shirley Clamp
- 2010: Edward af Sillén and Christine Meltzer
- 2011: Edward af Sillén and Hélène Benno
- 2012: Edward af Sillén and Gina Dirawi
- 2013: Josefine Sundström
- 2014: Edward af Sillén and Malin Olsson
- 2015: Edward af Sillén and Sanna Nielsen
- 2016: Lotta Bromé
- 2017: Edward af Sillén and Måns Zelmerlöw
- 2018: Edward af Sillén and Sanna Nielsen
- 2019: Edward af Sillén and Charlotte Perrelli
- 2020: Competition canceled
- 2021: Edward af Sillén and Christer Björkman
- 2022: Edward af Sillén and Linnea Henriksson
- 2023: Edward af Sillén and Måns Zelmerlöw
- 2024: Edward af Sillén and Tina Mehrafzoon
Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT